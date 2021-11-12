Law enforcement officers campaign for new specialty license plate

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement officers are campaigning for the creation of a new Florida license plate. The non-profit K9′s United is spearheading this project.

Senate bill 96 was signed into law in 2019, making it a second degree felony to kill a police dog in the line of duty.

“Because that bill was passed, the governor gave us the option to be able to have this tag,” Sgt. Jeremie Nix said.

Nix is the Vice President of K9′s United.

He said in order to bring this project to fruition, the non-profit has to pre-sell 3,000 tags.

Revenue from just those plates would bring in roughly 75,000 dollars, which would help K9 units all over the country.

“It could be as simple as some training equipment and it could as elaborate as even a new dog,” he said.

For nix, this project is personal, because one of the dogs included on the licenses plate was a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy.

“It was a giant honor for me, for him to have been selected. We sub-contracted out the art work and we allowed the artist to decide which dogs would look best on the plate,” Nix said.

So far a little more than 400 licenses plates are pre-ordered. The tag can be pre-ordered at the non-profit’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.