40th annual Gainesville Street Rods Car Show will feature a real-life replica Halo Warthog

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The annual Gainesville Street Rods Car Show is returning for its 40th year. This comes after the group was forced to cancel the event last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We just kept the faith all year long that it was going to happen this year,” said Chuck Lobsiger, the President of the Gainesville Street Rods.

The event has benefited the organization, Stop Children’s Cancer for decades. He said the event is all about raising money for the children.

“It is a great organization which hopefully someday finds a cure for cancer in these young kids,” said Lobsiger.

Saturday’s event will feature some pretty cool new and antique hot rods, but the real-life replica Halo Warthog vehicle that’s one of a kind.

Chris Privette, the Owner of Black Flag Metal, built this unique vehicle, and he said it took months of hard work to create.

“Put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into this thing is going to be massive. It sounds like a beast. It’s got a lot of cool functions that are pretty accurate to the video game itself,” said Privette.

Ultimately it’s about bringing joy to the children.

“Give back in a way and do something fun while we are doing it,” explained Privette. “A lot of that stuff can get real serious and real solemn, and we hope to bring a little bit of brightness to that situation.”

The hope is for children to see this themed vehicle become a reality.

“One of the things that is extremely important to me is that I was a sick child. So, what I really needed was the opportunity to see something to just bring some excitement and joy,” said James Coats, the President of Superheros for Hope. “It is our hope that we can team up with this amazing company and amazing charity Stop Children’s Cancer and bring something like this to kids who just simply just need a break.”

There is also a special opportunity to win a full-size Halo Master Chief costume.

“What we are looking for is someone who is going to do something really cool with it. Keep it really clean, tell us what you are going to do with it, and make sure it is different,” said Coats.

To find out more information about Saturday’s show, click here.

If you would like to enter to win the full-size Halo Master Chief costume, click here.

