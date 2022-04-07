NEW DETAILS: Wawa deadly shooting suspect arrested

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re learning new details about a deadly shooting at a gas station in East Gainesville.

According to the arrest report, Wallace Lee Junior got into a car at the Wawa on East University Avenue Wednesday night to buy drugs and discuss money he was owed.

Officers say 21-year-old Zamonte Hartsfield walked up to the car and put a gun to the driver’s head.

The driver ducked and Lee was shot three times.

Another person in the car fired back at Hartsfield, hitting him twice.

He was arrested while being treated at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.