NEW DETAILS: Wawa deadly shooting suspect arrested

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re learning new details about a deadly shooting at a gas station in East Gainesville.

According to the arrest report, Wallace Lee Junior got into a car at the Wawa on East University Avenue Wednesday night to buy drugs and discuss money he was owed.

Officers say 21-year-old Zamonte Hartsfield walked up to the car and put a gun to the driver’s head.

The driver ducked and Lee was shot three times.

Another person in the car fired back at Hartsfield, hitting him twice.

He was arrested while being treated at the hospital.

