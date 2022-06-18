Two Miami men sentenced to ten years in prison after arrest in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from south Florida are sentenced to 10 years in prison after Gainesville police arrested the pair on drug and firearm charges.
43-year-old Alexander Nelms and 36-year-old Jorvin Cockran, both of Miami, were convicted in a federal court.
Gainesville police busted the pair during a traffic stop in January of 2021.
They pled guilty to possessing more than 500 grams of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Cockran also pled guilty to possessing a firearm for drug-trafficking purposes.
