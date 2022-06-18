Two Miami men sentenced to ten years in prison after arrest in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from south Florida are sentenced to 10 years in prison after Gainesville police arrested the pair on drug and firearm charges.

43-year-old Alexander Nelms and 36-year-old Jorvin Cockran, both of Miami, were convicted in a federal court.

Gainesville police busted the pair during a traffic stop in January of 2021.

They pled guilty to possessing more than 500 grams of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Cockran also pled guilty to possessing a firearm for drug-trafficking purposes.

