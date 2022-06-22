Advertisement

‘No man should take another man’s life’: Victim’s family mourns after Citra shooting

Family members mourn the loss of victim after shooting death.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A family is mourning.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found following reports of a shooting.

Deputies say around 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday, they responded to reports of a shooting on Northeast 22nd Court in Citra, Florida. Soon family members identified the victim as Morris Mannings. 

“I’m sorry. I’m gonna miss him. He’s well-loved,” said the victim’s grandmother, Lennie McCloud. “And we cared a lot about him.”

Major Crimes detectives and the Forensic Unit are investigating the homicide. The victim’s family members hope the killer is properly punished.

“No life is worth taking over drugs, money, or whatever the case may be,” said McCloud. “Justice should be served. I mean, no man should take another man’s life.”

Residents we spoke to, say this isn’t the first time crime that’s happened recently in Citra.

“So, this is hard, this is hard on the family. But through the grace of God, we’re gonna make it,” said McCloud. “We’re gonna make it.”

Marion County Sheriffs’ Deputies are urging the public if they have any information or leads, to reach their department.

