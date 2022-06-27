Sign-ups for concealed carry courses increase following recent mass shootings

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People across North Central Florida took part in a concealed carry course today in Gainesville.

A group called the Focused Fire Training held the class at the Holiday Inn on University Avenue.

It’s the only class in order to apply for a Florida concealed permit.

People who came learned about weapon and self-­defense laws, where you can and cannot carry, weapon purchases and the fundamentals of shooting.

The training program instructor said she’s seen an increase in sign-ups. This comes after recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

“It’s starting to get more and more built up. I think with a lot of things that are happening out there in the world, people are starting to realize they need some safety precautions and just something to feel more compatible when they’re outside so yeah we’re seeing an influx in students signing up so it’s great,” said Caitlin McLaughlin, instructor for Focused Fire Training.

Their next course will be held in Starke on August 1st.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.