Advertisement

Sign-ups for concealed carry courses increase following recent mass shootings

It’s the only class in order to apply for a Florida concealed permit.
By Erica Nicole
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People across North Central Florida took part in a concealed carry course today in Gainesville.

A group called the Focused Fire Training held the class at the Holiday Inn on University Avenue.

It’s the only class in order to apply for a Florida concealed permit.

People who came learned about weapon and self-­defense laws, where you can and cannot carry, weapon purchases and the fundamentals of shooting.

The training program instructor said she’s seen an increase in sign-ups. This comes after recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

“It’s starting to get more and more built up. I think with a lot of things that are happening out there in the world, people are starting to realize they need some safety precautions and just something to feel more compatible when they’re outside so yeah we’re seeing an influx in students signing up so it’s great,” said Caitlin McLaughlin, instructor for Focused Fire Training.

Their next course will be held in Starke on August 1st.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

Amateur Radio Emergency Services field day
They promise to stick by their motto of "failure is not an option."
Alachua County Fire Rescue participates in amateur radio field day to prepare for emergencies
Focused Fire Training course
Submissions for the Appleton Museum mobile photography contest and exhibitions are starting...
Submissions for the Appleton Museum mobile photography contest and exhibitions are starting July 1st