Advertisement

Gainesville police are investigating a home invasion shooting that leaves one dead

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - GPD officers say that three people were shot.

They responded to a home invasion a little before 7:00 am in northeast Gainesville.

Officers performed life-saving rescue procedures before the three people were taken to the hospital.

Melany Moris, who lives on the same street as the crime scene, told TV20, that hearing about crime in the area, surprised her.

“There’s usually a lot of people over there on the weekends and on the holidays,” said Morris. “But, you know, this is a kid-friendly, quiet neighborhood.”

Moris remembers the neighborhood since her childhood and now worries about her family’s safety.

“You know I have you know two little children and an infant at the house,” claimed Moris.

Another woman across behind NE 16th terrace heard the screams just after 7 am.

“Got to my front door, and I don’t know, well don’t see nothing, but I heard somebody hollering,” said resident Lina Archer.

GDP reported that a woman later died due to her injuries. Her family members identified her as Dhalani Armstrong but didn’t want to speak on camera.

“I didn’t know somebody got shot. My thought and prayers go out to the family. I’m sorry,” said Archer.

The other two individuals who were shot, are the main suspects in the home invasion and are currently under the watch of law enforcement in the hospital.

TRENDING STORY: Candidates running for Marion County commissioner, county judge and school board speak at political forum

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
Raeqwon Munnerlyn (left) and Victoria Piediscalzo (right) Alachua County Jail booking photos
FHP troopers led on high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 441
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak
Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County
Gainesville Police Department officials are providing students with a first-hand look into the...
Gainesville Police Department reviewing traffic stop that resulted in man losing an eye to canine officer

Latest News

Gainesville police are investigating a home invasion shooting that leaves one dead
Candidates answering questions on various issues.
Candidates running for Marion County commissioner, county judge and school board speak at political forum
Gainesville mayoral candidate David Arreola
Gainesville mayoral candidate David Arreola addresses high GRU rates, affordable housing in one-on-one interview
Gainesville mayoral candidate David Arreola one-on-one live interview with TV20s Ruelle Fludd
Gainesville mayoral candidate David Arreola one-on-one live interview with TV20s Ruelle Fludd