Gainesville police are investigating a home invasion shooting that leaves one dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - GPD officers say that three people were shot.

They responded to a home invasion a little before 7:00 am in northeast Gainesville.

Officers performed life-saving rescue procedures before the three people were taken to the hospital.

Melany Moris, who lives on the same street as the crime scene, told TV20, that hearing about crime in the area, surprised her.

“There’s usually a lot of people over there on the weekends and on the holidays,” said Morris. “But, you know, this is a kid-friendly, quiet neighborhood.”

Moris remembers the neighborhood since her childhood and now worries about her family’s safety.

“You know I have you know two little children and an infant at the house,” claimed Moris.

Another woman across behind NE 16th terrace heard the screams just after 7 am.

“Got to my front door, and I don’t know, well don’t see nothing, but I heard somebody hollering,” said resident Lina Archer.

GDP reported that a woman later died due to her injuries. Her family members identified her as Dhalani Armstrong but didn’t want to speak on camera.

“I didn’t know somebody got shot. My thought and prayers go out to the family. I’m sorry,” said Archer.

The other two individuals who were shot, are the main suspects in the home invasion and are currently under the watch of law enforcement in the hospital.

