A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that has left a teenager dead.

The shooting happened just before 2am on the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 near Orange Lake. When deputies arrived at the scene they found a black male who was shot and had died.

TV20 spoke to the family who identified the victim as 16-year-old Kent Patterson. They said he was a great person and he was about to become a father.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

