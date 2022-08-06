A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that has left a teenager dead.

The shooting happened just before 2am on the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 near Orange Lake. When deputies arrived at the scene they found a black male who was shot and had died.

TV20 spoke to the family who identified the victim as 16-year-old Kent Patterson. They said he was a great person and he was about to become a father.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Trinity Catholic plays a game during the 2021 season.
Countdown To Kickoff: Trinity Catholic Celtics
Anthony Richardson prepares to take a snap during fall practice.
Gator Richardson coming into his own in fall camp
University of Florida holds summer commencement ceremonies
This was the second commencement ceremony to take place this weekend.
University of Florida holds summer commencement ceremonies
Leaders are looking to give out the education award, vision award, and service award.
Marion Cultural Alliance taking nominations for annual art awards