Gainesville residents gather to pray over recent gun violence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pastor and residents from Gainesville gathered in Eastside High School to pray over gun violence and the community.

Pastor Lorenzo Hagins from Eustis Florida, said he felt called to meet at the high school.

“Police, they’re trying to do what they can and reality is, when you’re limited you don’t have everything you need,” said Pastor Lorenzo. “So, I kept saying Lord what can I do, and this is what he led me to.”

He said people tell him there’s been a spike in gun violence, especially in east Gainesville.

Eastside High Alumni, Jereda James, said times have changed since she was a student.

“We’d talk it out, work it out, and that’s just a part of life,” shared James. “But picking up the guns, I don’t like it.”

Pastor Lorenzo urges police to work with city officials to improve community relationships and increase extracurricular programs for kids.

“Don’t be the generation that just takes somebody’s life because they’re upset,” stated Pastor Lorenzo. “Don’t be that generation that just wants to pull a gun and shoot. When do we stop? When?”

The small gathering was an attempt to unite the community through prayer.

Pastor Lorenzo said his outreach does not end there. He plans to gather people in Gardenia Garden Apartments in the upcoming weeks.

