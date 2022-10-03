Former Pizza Hut restaurant catches fire in Ocala

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A passerby’s spotted a fire at a former Pizza Hut building in Ocala on Sunday night.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a building on Southwest College Road around 10:30 p.m. Crews could see smoke pouring through the eves and vents of the roof when they arrived.

Crews found the fire in the attic. They ventilated the roof and put out the fire.

TRENDING: Marion County woman, dog rescued from house fire

No one was hurt in the fire. Crews say the building, which is under renovation, was vacant at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

