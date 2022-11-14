Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage.

GRU officials are working to determine what caused the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.

Within an hour, linemen restored power to hundreds of customers. By 11:50 a.m., all power had been restored.

