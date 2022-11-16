MCSO searching for missing woman

SABRINA LYNN SANCLEMENTE
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a woman considered missing and endangered.

Deputies say Sabrina Lynn Sanclementa disappeared after getting into an argument with her boyfriend on Sunday.

She reportedly exited his vehicle on Southeast 183rd Avenue Road and has not been seen since.

She was wearing a pink long sleeve shirt and green leggings.

Sanclementa has made concerning statements in the past.

