Farm Share holds a food distribution in Gainesville

There will be a Farm Share food distribution in Gainesville.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:26 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Farm Share food distribution in Gainesville on Friday.

Farm Share is Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties.

The event will be held at 635 NW 6th St in Gainesville, and it starts at 9 a.m.

