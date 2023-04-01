Orlando man accused of killing three indicted by Grand Jury

Keith Moses, 19, has been indicted on 16 charges, including multiple counts of first-degree-murder.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Grand Jury in Orange County has indicted the man who shot and killed three people in Orlando last month, including former TV20 anchor Dylan Lyons.

According to Orange County Jail records, Keith Moses, 19, has been indicted on 16 charges, including multiple counts of first-degree-murder.

TRENDING: 16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County

Moses had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A trial date has not yet been scheduled.

