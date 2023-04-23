TV20 journalists recognised at Florida Broadcast Journalism Awards

TV20 journalists were recognized as some of the best in the state at the Florida Broadcast Journalism Awards.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 journalists were recognized as some of the best in the state tonight.

After an in-memoriam for WCJB veteran Dylan Lyons, TV20′s David Snyder began announcing awards at the Florida Broadcast Journalism Awards.

WCJB won 13 total awards with categories ranging from political reporting to the environment.

Among the accolades were the best evening newscast, community service station of the year, and Kevin Wells won in the category of “Single sports story”.

We’ll hear from Kevin later tonight in sports.

TRENDING: Gator football coach Billy Napier takes day off to enjoy family time at All Pro Dad event

