TV20 journalists recognised at Florida Broadcast Journalism Awards

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 journalists were recognized as some of the best in the state tonight.

After an in-memoriam for WCJB veteran Dylan Lyons, TV20′s David Snyder began announcing awards at the Florida Broadcast Journalism Awards.

WCJB won 13 total awards with categories ranging from political reporting to the environment.

Among the accolades were the best evening newscast, community service station of the year, and Kevin Wells won in the category of “Single sports story”.

We’ll hear from Kevin later tonight in sports.

