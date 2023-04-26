K9 at Alachua County Sheriff’s Office dies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s officials are mourning the loss of one of their K9′s.

Tuesday afternoon, officials announced the death of K9 Knight.

Knight and his handler, K9 Deputy Wes Riley, spent seven years together serving ASO.

Knight helped track hundreds of suspects.

Officials say his loss will be felt at ASO and with Riley’s family.

