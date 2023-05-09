VIDEO: Alachua County deputies rescue hawk from snake

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video of sheriff’s deputies intervening to save a hawk in the coils of a snake.

According to sheriff’s office officials, deputies were called to a neighborhood on Sunday on the report of an injured hawk in the roadway.

Deputies found the bird with a snake wrapped around its neck. They say the hawk’s death was imminent.

They removed the snake from the other animal. The hawk then took a breath and flew away.

Sheriff Clovis Watson states in a post on Facebook, he is thankful for ”Deputy Sheriffs like Dasher and Forero, who go above and beyond the call of duty in incidents that may be outside of their normal scope of duty. Great Work Gentleman!”

