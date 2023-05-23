Gainesville woman attacks man with cinder block after mistakenly hearing racial slur
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was booked into the Alachua County Jail after officers say she beat a man with a cinder block after claiming she heard a racial slur.
According to Gainesville Police officers, Amanda Cohen-Avery, 42, claims a man at a bus stop on North Main Street called her the “N-word” but the victim and a witness said he did not.
She then lifted a cinder block above her head and forcefully struck the victim. He started to bleed immediately from the blow.
Cohen-Avery was charged with aggravated battery.
