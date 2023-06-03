MCFR members ask for help funding a captain’s GoFundMe

MCFR members are asking the community for help in Captain Eric Trussel's fight against cancer.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Marion County Fire Rescue are asking the community for help funding one of their own fight against cancer.

On June 1st, a GoFundMe page was created for the family of Captain Eric Trussel

He’s been part of MCFR for more than 20 years.

The creators of the GoFundMe say the money will go towards Trussel and his family during chemotherapy.

In two days, the fundraiser has already made 20 thousand dollars, just five thousand short of its goal.

If you wish to donate, click this LINK to go the GoFundMe.

TRENDING: Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies locate missing man

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

ACPS free summer meals program kicked off at Veterans Memorial Park on June 3rd.
ACPS students enjoy some free summer meals
MCFR members ask for help funding a captain’s GoFundMe - clipped version
ACPS students enjoy some free summer meals - clipped version
Armed man shot by Ocala Police officers, gunman died on scene