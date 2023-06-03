MCFR members ask for help funding a captain’s GoFundMe

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Marion County Fire Rescue are asking the community for help funding one of their own fight against cancer.

On June 1st, a GoFundMe page was created for the family of Captain Eric Trussel

He’s been part of MCFR for more than 20 years.

The creators of the GoFundMe say the money will go towards Trussel and his family during chemotherapy.

In two days, the fundraiser has already made 20 thousand dollars, just five thousand short of its goal.

If you wish to donate, click this LINK to go the GoFundMe.

