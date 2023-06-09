‘I shot at the door’: 911 calls reveal thoughts of woman who shot an Ocala mother

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 911 calls made the night a woman in Ocala shot her neighbor, a mother of four, through her front door reveal how the traumatic event unfolded.

The Marion County Public Safety Department released the calls made the night Ajike “AJ” Owens was shot and killed while knocking on her neighbor’s door on June 2.

Susan Lorincz, 58, made the first call at 8:54 p.m. several minutes prior to the shooting. She was calling to report children trespassing. She said they were screaming and left their toys laying in a common space in the neighborhood.

“[The children] are badgering me I am so sick of these children, now that they’re home from school it’s you know craziness,” Lorincz said during the call before the shooting. “I just don’t like them coming around my house. They have been coming onto my deck, my patio, and telling me to get up when I’m watching TV and stuff. They have no business over here, there are no trespassing signs.”

During her argument with the children, Lorincz is accused of throwing a pair of skates at Owens’ son. He tells his mother who goes to Lorincz’s front door to confront her.

Seven minutes after the first call, a neighbor called 911 reporting the sound of gunfire. Lorincz then called to report she had shot Owens.

“I didn’t know what to do. I grabbed my gun and I shot at the door because I thought she was going to kill me,” Lorincz told the 911 operator after the shooting. “She has come after me several times because of her children.”

Another call made by a neighborhood resident reveals the chaotic scene after shots were fired. The caller doesn’t initially address the operator because he is speaking with people in the area. He is trying to find out what happened and keep the other children away from the home.

“The white old lady who lives right there, the one who always calls the cops... y’all boys come in.” the caller says. “Somebody got shot. His mom got shot.”

The caller asks a child in the distance if his mother is laying in the grass. The child shouts “Yes!”

Multiple callers mention Lorincz’s habit of calling the cops and screaming at the children. Neighbors told deputies she often harassed the children in the neighborhood when they play outside. She has also called the Black children “slaves” according to the neighbors.

Lorincz was arrested on Tuesday and her bond was set at $154,000.

