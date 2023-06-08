Woman accused of killing Ocala mother wears ‘suicide gown’ during first appearance

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The woman accused of shooting Ajike “AJ” Owens through her front door appeared in court on Thursday morning after her first appearance was delayed.

Susan Lorincz, 58, wore a “suicide gown” when she appeared on charges of manslaughter, culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault. She is accused of shooting through her front door and killing Owens last Friday. The mother’s 9-year-old child was standing beside Owens when she was shot.

Lorincz was arrested on Tuesday night after protestors demanded she be charged. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said the charging was delayed while they determined if the case fell under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

Prosecutors are requesting a higher-than-normal bond for Lorincz due to the severity of the allegations, however, the state had not filed the proper form. The judge said the form must be filed and another hearing will be scheduled within the next week.

Multiple residents in the neighborhood told TV20 they have also had issues with the suspect.

In court, she requested a public defender. She explained to the judge she was fired from her job two weeks earlier and had no income. She also said she was trying to apply for disability benefits.

Her first appearance date was pushed from Wednesday to Thursday because she needed to undergo testing to be medically cleared to be placed in a cell.

