Mother of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens speaks about daughter’s shooting on The View

"She was not just a statistic, she was my daughter. She was a mother of four precious children," Dias said.(The View)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Pamela Dias, the mother of Ajike Owens, appeared on The View on Wednesday morning, recounting the events that led up to her daughter’s death and its impact on the family.

Susan Lorincz shot and killed Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens on June 2 when Lorincz fired her gun through her front door.

Dias recounted the events of that day on The View. She said when her nine-year-old grandson went to Lorincz’s residence to retrieve his forgotten tablet, Lorincz used racial slurs and called him a slave.

Dias said Lorincz then threw a skate at him and broke his tablet. Her grandson went home to tell his mother, Owens, and they both went back to Lorincz’s residence.

The shooting occurred then.

Dias said that her two oldest grandsons blame themselves for the incident, and that “the nine-year-old feels as if he hadn’t left his tablet, his mother would still be here.”

She noted that the family is researching trauma therapy for her grandchildren.

Anthony Thomas, the attorney for Owens’ family, was also present in the TV segment, and criticized the “Stand Your Ground Law” that caused the delay in Lorincz’s arrest. Thomas also said that during the initial confrontation, Lorincz told the nine-year-old to get his mother and that “she created the situation... she wanted this to happen.”

Dias said that Owens was “such a beautiful person. She mentored other young women, single mothers, homeless women... She was not just a statistic, she was my daughter. She was a mother of four precious children.”

