First confirmed death from Hurricane Idalia occurred in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first Hurricane Idalia-related death confirmed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement happened in Alachua County.
The state Medical Examiners Commission confirmed a deadly crash in Alachua County on Wednesday was storm-related.
Around 6 a.m., less than two hours before the storm officially made landfall, a 59-year-old man from Gainesville crashed on State Road 20. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the man was driving in “extremely rainy conditions.”
The vehicle veered into a ditch near Southeast 60th Terrace and then crashed into a tree. The driver died at the scene.
