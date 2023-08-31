First confirmed death from Hurricane Idalia occurred in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first Hurricane Idalia-related death confirmed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement happened in Alachua County.

The state Medical Examiners Commission confirmed a deadly crash in Alachua County on Wednesday was storm-related.

RELATED: Gainesville man driving during Idalia dies in crash

Around 6 a.m., less than two hours before the storm officially made landfall, a 59-year-old man from Gainesville crashed on State Road 20. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the man was driving in “extremely rainy conditions.”

The vehicle veered into a ditch near Southeast 60th Terrace and then crashed into a tree. The driver died at the scene.

TRENDING: Gov. Ron DeSantis, FEMA administrator assess Hurricane Idalia damage

President Joe Biden has approved disaster declaration for the Big Bend region

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.