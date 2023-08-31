First confirmed death from Hurricane Idalia occurred in Alachua County

NOAA-provided image show Hurricane Idalia making landfall in Florida
NOAA-provided image show Hurricane Idalia making landfall in Florida(NOAA)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first Hurricane Idalia-related death confirmed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement happened in Alachua County.

The state Medical Examiners Commission confirmed a deadly crash in Alachua County on Wednesday was storm-related.

Around 6 a.m., less than two hours before the storm officially made landfall, a 59-year-old man from Gainesville crashed on State Road 20. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the man was driving in “extremely rainy conditions.”

The vehicle veered into a ditch near Southeast 60th Terrace and then crashed into a tree. The driver died at the scene.

President Joe Biden has approved disaster declaration for the Big Bend region

