What causes uterine cancer in women? HCA oncologist explains.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Uterine cancer is one of the deadliest cancers that impact women. According to the American Cancer Society, about 13,000 women will die from uterine or endometrial cancer this year alone.

In TV20′s Healthier Tomorrows, hear from Dr. Daylene Ripley, a gynecologic oncologist at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital who explains what causes the disease.

“The most common cause of endometrial cancer is exposure to excess or prolonged estrogen,” explained Ripley. “And that can happen several ways, you can be taking estrogen replacement therapy without taking progesterone, obesity, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). And, having that excess estrogen can then stimulate the lining of the uterus which can over time develop into endometrial cancer.”

