Alachua County Library District opening for browsing hours starting Monday

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -If you’ve missed using the Dewey Decimal System to find the perfect book, you’re in luck. The Alachua County Library District is bringing browsing back.

Starting Monday, Headquarters library, Millhopper, Tower Road, and Alachua branches will open for limited capacity browsing hours. They will be open from 3-5 p.m. on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Then on Tuesday through Thursday, they will be open from 3-7 p.m.

The Cone Park Branch will open from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The number of guests allowed will be limited. People are required to wear masks and will undergo a health screening.

Curbside services will still be available, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Headquarters Library and Millhopper, Tower Road, Cone Park, Hawthorne, High Springs, Library Partnership, and Newberry branches. At Archer, Micanopy, and Waldo branches curbside is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Computer appointments and copier services are available at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. at all locations on days when curbside/drive-through service is available.

Find out more here.

