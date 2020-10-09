Gainesville jeweler sentenced to 15 years in prison for child pornography

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A federal judge sentenced Howard Osgood, 78 of Ozzie’s Fine Jewelry to 15 years in prison on a charge of production of child pornography.

Prosecutors say Osgood began a relationship with a 14-year-old girl in 2011 and created explicit images of her.

Court records show, he pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography. A charge of possession was dismissed.

Once out of prison Osgood will be on supervised release for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.