Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson remains critical but stable after collapse

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keyontae Johnson remains in critical but stable condition after collapsing in Florida’s game against Florida State on Saturday.

According to a statement from University of Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin released on Sunday, Johnson remains at Tallahassee Memorial, where he is joined by his parents, Gators head coach Mike White and Associate AD for Sports Health Dave Werner.

“We appreciate all the medical personnel who have helped Keyontae,” said Stricklin in his statement. “Keyontae received terrific care on site by the FSU staff and at Tallhassee Memorial, which has worked in consultation with UF Health. We’re glad his parents can be by his side, and they all feel the support of Gator Nation.”

RELATED STORY: Johnson collapses in Florida’s game against FSU

Johnson was exiting the Gators huddle after a timeout when he just collapsed, falling flat on his face. Minutes earlier, the 21-year-old had just finished an alley-oop dunk to give him five points and the Gators a 11-3 lead.

Medical personnel tended to Johnson on the court before playing him on a stretcher. Florida players and coaches were shaken up, with a few players in tears as they watched their teammate, friend take away.

Johnson, who is the SEC’s Preseason Player of the Year, had five points early on in the matchup. The 6-foot-5, 299-pounder comes from Norfolk, Virginia and leads the Gators with 19.7 points.

We will continue to have updates on his condition as soon as it becomes available.

