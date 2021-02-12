A Night in the Big Apple: The Education Foundation of Alachua County to hold fundraising event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New York City is coming to Gainesville as part of the Education Foundation of Alachua Counties 10th Annual A Night in the Big Apple event happening on Feb. 26.

This year, TV20′s morning team (Lisa Sacaccio, Mike Potter, and Amber Pellicone) will host the virtual event. Participants will hear from students and teachers on the impact the education foundation has made, along with special performances.

Over the last nine years, close to half a million dollars has been raised to support education in Alachua County through this event.

Board President Shelley Waters said all of the money raised goes towards scholarships for graduating seniors, grant money for teachers and mentorship programs.

“The more money we raise, the more students we can serve, there are also thing we can do for them besides provide mentorship, we help them apply for college, we provide workshops, help them with the SAT, ACT and other special programs,” Waters said.

But Waters said you don’t have to donate money to make a difference in a students life.

“Yes we need money to run the programs but also if you can’t write the check you can volunteer your time, you can help a student by being there for them,” Waters said. “I know I talked to a mentor like ‘what am I doing, I’m just talking to this student, but maybe that student doesn’t have anyone at home to talk to.”

Waters said she has been a mentor for years and it has been a very rewarding experience.

“I started with a student in 2014 in middle school and she’s about to graduate from the University of Central Florida,” said Waters. “It can be an empowering relationship not only for the students, but for the mentor as well.”

It’s not too late to get involved the deadline to order VIP experience boxes is next Feb. 19. For a $50 donation you’ll receive baked goods from culinary arts students and unique pieces of artwork made by students as well.

