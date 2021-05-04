Lake City Council approves moratorium on internet cafes

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Lake City Council is following Columbia County’s lead on restricting internet cafes, but only temporarily.

Monday, the council unanimously approved an ordinance establishing a 180-day moratorium on new internet cafes. The temporary moratorium gives the council time to consider adding new taxes on the businesses or banning them permanently.

City Council Ordinance No. 2021-2189 - (final reading): An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Lake City, Florida, establishing a temporary moratorium for 180 days related to the issuance of new business tax receipts that are related to activities that include electronic simulated gaming promotions or electronic sweepstakes; excepting renewals of existing business tax receipts; providing for penalties; providing for severability; providing for conflicts; and providing an effective date. (Internet Cafe’s)

Last month, Columbia County commissioners voted to effectively ban internet cafes in the unincorporated parts of the county. Marion County did the same last year. Leaders in these counties say the gaming establishments are tied to criminal activity and illegal gambling.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.