Advertisement

Lake City Council approves moratorium on internet cafes

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Lake City Council is following Columbia County’s lead on restricting internet cafes, but only temporarily.

Monday, the council unanimously approved an ordinance establishing a 180-day moratorium on new internet cafes. The temporary moratorium gives the council time to consider adding new taxes on the businesses or banning them permanently.

City Council Ordinance No. 2021-2189 - (final reading):

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Lake City, Florida, establishing a temporary moratorium for 180 days related to the issuance of new business tax receipts that are related to activities that include electronic simulated gaming promotions or electronic sweepstakes; excepting renewals of existing business tax receipts; providing for penalties; providing for severability; providing for conflicts; and providing an effective date. (Internet Cafe’s)

Lake City Council Meeting Agenda 5/3/2021

Last month, Columbia County commissioners voted to effectively ban internet cafes in the unincorporated parts of the county. Marion County did the same last year. Leaders in these counties say the gaming establishments are tied to criminal activity and illegal gambling.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
One man is dead and another injured after an early morning shooting at a Pilot gas station in Ocala
The man who died in a Saturday morning crash on University Avenue has been identified as...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly weekend crash on University Ave
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Gov. DeSantis invalidates all local COVID-19 emergency orders
Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order Ending Local COVID-19 Mandates
Gov. DeSantis signs executive order ending local COVID-19 mandates

Latest News

Residents protest The Collier Companies after claims of discrimination
Residents protest The Collier Companies after claims of discrimination
Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order Ending Local COVID-19 Mandates
Gov. DeSantis signs executive order ending local COVID-19 mandates
Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order Ending Local COVID-19 Mandates
Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order Ending Local COVID-19 Mandates
lowe's
Lowe’s to hire 50 thousand new employees