First NCFL ‘cat cafe’ is open for business

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The first North Central Florida ‘cat cafe’ is now open for coffee and adoptions.

Located in downtown Gainesville is a lofted cafe with coffee, muffins, and of course, cats.

The Humane Society of Alachua County is supplying six to ten cats to feature at Feeline Good Cafe. Customers can come in and meet these furry friends, fill out an application, and upon approval, take them home within the same day.

First-time business owner, Francesca Hall, said she had luck in other cat cafes finding her rescue cat, Stevie. She said that experience inspired her to bring this idea to Gainesville.

“It’s definitely a little escape from reality for people in school, for people after work, it’s just a relaxing way to enjoy the day,” Hall said.

However, her goal is more centered around her love for cats than her love for coffee.

“The main goal is to get them adopted and find them homes. I know it’s fun to pet them and hang out, but the main goal is to get them adopted,” explained Hall.

Customers are encouraged to make an appointment if they are interested in adopting a cat, but walk-ins are welcome if the cat room is not fully booked.

