Alachua County Public Schools launches virtual after school learning program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Core subjects are covered in Alachua county school’s latest program if students need an extra hand getting their grades up.

The Beyond The Bell online program offers tutoring in subjects like language arts, science, math and social studies Monday through Thursday. Elementary and high school students have sessions from 3-4 PM and 6-7 PM. Middle school sessions are from 4-5 PM and 6-7 PM.

“I’m hoping it’s the same for all of our parents to know whether their students are in school or not that we’re ready to help,” added Wise.

The program uses federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief, or ESSER funds to pay teachers a stipend for the extra hours used tutoring. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade can not only get extra tutoring help after school, but they can also catch up on coursework if they’re in quarantine or homesick.

“I know that I can’t help my students with my math homework so having a way, a link to tell my sons they can go click on and one of our teachers is behind the camera there ready to help them with their math homework is a relief to me.”

Once in the portal, all students have to do is join their grade level group, from there a teacher will send the student to a zoom group that’s teaching the subject they need. The idea came from the superintendent after Digital Academy ended last school year.

“To see us find a way to support our students at home after school using our own teachers our best and brightest and teachers who are willing to work beyond our school day to support our students to continue their learning.”

Check out the new program here.

