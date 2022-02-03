UPDATE: City of Gainesville suspends changes to free parking downtown

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission voted 5-1 to suspend the recently implemented changes to parking downtown.

Mayor Lauren Poe was the only vote in dissent.

In August, the commission voted 5-2 to draft changes to parking rates downtown, including increasing high-demand street parking spots to $1 an hour.

Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker and former commissioner Gail Johnson voted in dissent to the changes.

Commissioners are also directing code enforcement to increase enforcement of the time limit for free spaces downtown.

The changes are suspended until June 1.

