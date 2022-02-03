Advertisement

UPDATE: City of Gainesville suspends changes to free parking downtown

City of Gainesville suspends changes to free parking downtown
City of Gainesville suspends changes to free parking downtown(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission voted 5-1 to suspend the recently implemented changes to parking downtown.

Mayor Lauren Poe was the only vote in dissent.

In August, the commission voted 5-2 to draft changes to parking rates downtown, including increasing high-demand street parking spots to $1 an hour.

Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker and former commissioner Gail Johnson voted in dissent to the changes.

RELATED STORY: No more free parking in center of Downtown Gainesville

Commissioners are also directing code enforcement to increase enforcement of the time limit for free spaces downtown.

The changes are suspended until June 1.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Santa Fe College nursing students pursuing hospice care to receive assistance
Santa Fe College nursing students pursuing hospice care to receive assistance
Alachua County Feed & Supply Store Fire
Fire crews respond to early morning fire at the Alachua County Feed & Seed Store
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST