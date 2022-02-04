Concerns remain after Gainesville commissioners pause downtown parking fees

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some downtown employees still have concerns after Gainesville commissioners changed their mind on establishing parking fees in the center of downtown. The city commission voted 5-1 to temporarily not enforce the $1 an hour fee on Thursday with Mayor Lauren Poe in dissent.

“It’s a huge risk to our safety,” bartender Emma Grimm said.

After public outcry, the center of downtown will go back to offering free two hour parking with increased enforcement until June 1.

“Discussion and input that we had played a large role in it especially for me,” Commissioner Reina Saco said.

Saco and three other commissioners, Arreola, Ward, and Hayes-Santos, voted to put the parking fees in place in august but changed their vote.

Bartender at Dragonfly Emma Grimm said walking to her car blocks away as late as 1 a.m. is a scary feeling and the downtown parking garage is even more dangerous.

“To not pay to go to work or be at risk for being towed or being fined, I’d have to park about ten to fifteen minutes away,” Grimm said.

With the two hour parking limit actually being enforced now, Grimm is still negatively affected after working long shifts.

“I would prefer to see either an option for free parking for employees downtown that is safe,” Grimm said. “Maybe decals for employees or employers…really I just don’t think paid parking is necessary for the downtown area.”

“I think that is something that we can and should explore,” Saco said.

The commission says the city will get together with businesses and employees to figure out what’s best for parking in the area after June 1st.

“The neighbors and tenants and businesses downtown have ideas, I’m more than happy to explore those,” Saco said.

“It’s nice to know they’re postponing the paid parking to talk to employers and business owners downtown but this is something that should have already happened because those are the people who will be affected the most,” Grimm said.

TV20 previously spoke to the owner of Hear Again Records, Andrew Schaer, about the change costing him half his customers. We caught up with him again after the commission meeting and he says he’ll continue standing his ground regardless of their decision on June 1.

“I think we’re probably going to have to go up against them again just to maintain free parking downtown,” Schaer said.

