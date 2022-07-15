Advertisement

Former Columbia County records supervisor arrested for stealing $27K

Karina Vercher, 60, Columbia County Jail booking photo
Karina Vercher, 60, Columbia County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation into discrepancies with tax deed sales uncovered a multi-year fraud scheme in Columbia County.

FDLE agents arrested Karina M. Vercher, 60, of Lake City, on one felony count of scheme to defraud and three felony counts of official misconduct. She previously worked for the Columbia County Clerk of Courts as a records supervisor.

TRENDING: Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for domestic battery

The investigation began in June 2021, when the clerk of courts noticed discrepancies in tax deed sales. Agents audited the sales and discovered 46 transactions where Vercher either altered records by writing a reduced sale price or reducing fees.

Agents say Vercher’s personal bank records show she pocketed the difference between the amount of money collected and the altered records. They also found multiple instances where Vercher physically altered deeds to disguise the fraud.

In total, investigators say Vercher stole about $27,600 from Columbia County.

“The Columbia County Clerk’s Office remains committed to the highest standard of integrity and public trust, and this unfortunate situation does not represent the character or values of this office,” Columbia County Clerk of Courts James M. Swisher, Jr., said.

TRENDING: Lake City Police Department investigates four separate cases of shots fired

Vercher was booked into the Columbia County Jail on Thursday with a $55,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Eighth Judicial Circuit.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver

Latest News

Lake City Police Department investigates four separate cases of shots fired
Gainesville woman threatens victim with a knife
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Marion County Sheriff's Office
Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for domestic battery