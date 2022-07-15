Advertisement

Hampton family needs help making home wheelchair accessible

Hampton mom home improvements
Hampton mom home improvements
By Camron Lunn
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - One mother of three is finally getting help making her home in Hampton wheelchair accessible after doing something that felt uncomfortable, asking for help.

Natalie Jacobsen has lived in her home in Hampton for four years. She had troubled getting it accommodated to her needs. Jacobsen has Friederich’s Ataxia, a neuromuscular condition that affects her mobility. The trailer she lives in could use some work.

TRENDING STORY: Former Columbia County records supervisor arrested for stealing $27K

“I’ve grown up doing outreach, my parents are in ministry. So I grew up doing this kind of thing for others, but I’ve never really asked for help,” said Jacobsen.

She took to several local Facebook “word of mouth” groups asking for assistance, and she found it in neighboring communities. In Keystone Heights, one man affiliated with Trinity Baptist Church helped provide labor to fix the ramp that goes to her front door and widen doorways.

“He saw, I have pants on now but my knees are all scraped up from hitting the door ways and he was like ‘Oh, we can help with that, and that, and that, and that,” said Jacobsen.

This and that turned into another organization, Mission of the Dirt Road buying Jacobsen a new shower and the owner of KLC Flooring in Starke providing flooring in the bathroom.

Rev. Carey Morford of Mission of the Dirt Road says that Jacobsen may now even help their organization after they have done so much for her.

“We are also talking to her about some ways that we might work together. She is a gifted lady with a lot of knowledge. There may be some ways that she actually wants to get involved in our organization,” said Rev. Morford.

All in all, Jacobsen and her family still need several other improvement including getting the kitchen remodeled and adding better drainage in her backyard.

Jacobsen said, “I can’t cook on the stove at all. Do you know how hard that is to be a mom and you can’t cook?”

Click here to donate to Jacobsen’s GoFundMe page.

