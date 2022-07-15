Advertisement

Ocala’s Classic Mile Training Park Center listed for sale

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The famous Classic Mile Park Training Center in Ocala is on the market for $37 million.

A realtor with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty confirmed the listing.

The real estate agency says it’s the largest equestrian property listed in Florida.

It has more than 700 acres, 20 barns, and 70 stables.

This property was originally owned by well-known thoroughbred breeder, Fred Hooper.

It was then bought in 1985 by Domenic Martelli who turned it into the first public training facility in the area.

