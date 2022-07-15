Ocala’s Classic Mile Training Park Center listed for sale

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The famous Classic Mile Park Training Center in Ocala is on the market for $37 million.

A realtor with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty confirmed the listing.

The real estate agency says it’s the largest equestrian property listed in Florida.

It has more than 700 acres, 20 barns, and 70 stables.

This property was originally owned by well-known thoroughbred breeder, Fred Hooper.

It was then bought in 1985 by Domenic Martelli who turned it into the first public training facility in the area.

TRENDING STORY: Hampton family needs help making home wheelchair accessible

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.