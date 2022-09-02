GPD investigates deadly shooting at NE Gainesville apartment complex

Man shot and killed outside Gardenia Garden Apartments
Man shot and killed outside Gardenia Garden Apartments(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday night in the northeast part of the city.

Officers say someone called 911 around 10:40 p.m. to report that a person had been shot on Northeast Eighth Avenue outside Gardenia Garden Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

TRENDING: Neighbors are relieved after an 82-year-old Ocklawaha man was charged with his wife’s death

Officers say anyone with information is asked to call Detective Williams at 352-393-7681.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
UF Health pharmacies and physician’s practices temporarily paused COVID-19 booster vaccinations
UF Health pharmacies and physician’s practices temporarily paused COVID-19 booster vaccinations
Southeastern Livestock Pavilion will host the 40th annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo
Southeastern Livestock Pavilion will host the 40th annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo
Marion Cultural Alliance will have an opening reception for a Hispanic heritage art exhibit
Marion Cultural Alliance will have an opening reception for a Hispanic heritage art exhibit