GPD investigates deadly shooting at NE Gainesville apartment complex
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday night in the northeast part of the city.
Officers say someone called 911 around 10:40 p.m. to report that a person had been shot on Northeast Eighth Avenue outside Gardenia Garden Apartments.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
Officers say anyone with information is asked to call Detective Williams at 352-393-7681.
