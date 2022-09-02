GPD investigates deadly shooting at NE Gainesville apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday night in the northeast part of the city.

Officers say someone called 911 around 10:40 p.m. to report that a person had been shot on Northeast Eighth Avenue outside Gardenia Garden Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

TRENDING: Neighbors are relieved after an 82-year-old Ocklawaha man was charged with his wife’s death

Officers say anyone with information is asked to call Detective Williams at 352-393-7681.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.