Gainesville man shot at Sweetwater Square apartments

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrived at Sweetwater Square apartments off of Northeast 15th Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, whose identity police have not released, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RELATED: One person hospitalized after shooting at Gainesville apartment complex

Danae Duncan, program director at Kids Count, says this isn’t her first time hearing about the violence in the community

“A lot of our students at this site do live in the neighborhood down the street. It used to be called Village Green now I believe it’s Sweet Water Square,” says Duncan. “So, it is really unfortunate, I’ve heard many stories from families and the students about just what goes on in that neighborhood.”

TRENDING: Bronson man killed in crash on U.S. 27 involving a semi-truck

Officers say they have someone in custody but they are investigating if that person is connected to the shooting.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a Northeast apartment complex
A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a Northeast apartment complex
Gators move up to 12th in AP Poll
Vehicle crashes into home
Northbound lanes on I-75 blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
Gas lines are being repaired for the next few days.
Ocala water park to undergo repair work