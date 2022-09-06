Gainesville man shot at Sweetwater Square apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrived at Sweetwater Square apartments off of Northeast 15th Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, whose identity police have not released, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Danae Duncan, program director at Kids Count, says this isn’t her first time hearing about the violence in the community

“A lot of our students at this site do live in the neighborhood down the street. It used to be called Village Green now I believe it’s Sweet Water Square,” says Duncan. “So, it is really unfortunate, I’ve heard many stories from families and the students about just what goes on in that neighborhood.”

Officers say they have someone in custody but they are investigating if that person is connected to the shooting.

