One person hospitalized after shooting at Gainesville apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Gainesville Police Department officers say they found a man suffering gunshot wounds at Sweetwater Square on Northeast 15th Street around 4 a.m. after responding to reports of shots fired.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Officers have someone in custody on unrelated warrants. They are working to determine if that person is responsible for the shooting.

