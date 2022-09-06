One person hospitalized after shooting at Gainesville apartment complex

Gainesville Police Department investigates shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on N.E. 15th St.
Gainesville Police Department investigates shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on N.E. 15th St.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Gainesville Police Department officers say they found a man suffering gunshot wounds at Sweetwater Square on Northeast 15th Street around 4 a.m. after responding to reports of shots fired.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

RELATED: Gainesville residents gather to pray over recent gun violence

Officers have someone in custody on unrelated warrants. They are working to determine if that person is responsible for the shooting.

