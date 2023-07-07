‘Ticking time bomb’: Owens family attorney argues videos support need for higher charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The attorney representing Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens, a mother who was shot in Ocala, says the newly released body camera video supports their call to increase the charges against Owens’ killer.

A statement was released ahead of an event planned for Saturday calling for second-degree murder charges for Susan Lorincz. She is accused of shooting through her front door and killing Owens on June 2.

In a statement, the Owens family’s attorney Anthony Thomas calls Lorincz a ‘ticking time bomb.’ He says the videos serve as an example of why Lorincz should be charged with murder.

The state attorney’s office charged Lornincz with manslaughter. They claim not enough evidence existed to prove Lorincz had hatred, spite, ill will, or evil intent in her mind when she fired through the door. Thomas argues prior interactions recorded on body camera video show Lorincz did have ill will towards the victim.

Bodycam footage released from the multiple times Marion County deputies were called to the home of Susan Lorincz, the woman accused of shooting and killing Ajik

In the videos, Marion County deputies are responding to calls made by Lorincz reporting neighborhood kids for playing too close to her property and playing too loudly.

“Every time I turn around, the kids are always screaming and stuff like that,” Lorincz explains to a deputy. “I mean you can see the kids like that, they just do everything they can to annoy me. I’m like guys, I literally don’t do anything. I am quiet. I expect my neighbors to be respectful and the lack of respect is mind-boggling to me.”

She at one point attempts to have the children trespassed from the parking lot. The deputy explains to her that the parking lot is shared with the other homes.

Lorincz has admitted to using racial slurs with AJ’s children. She also said she bought the firearm used in the shooting after a prior interaction with Owens.

“We must be clear about the facts which have been provided for us. Susan Lorincz was a ticking time bomb. She acted with a depraved mind when she made the decision to kill AJ instead of calling law enforcement, as had been done many times before. I urge the public to take notice of these inconsistencies. This Saturday, July 8, I will join hundreds of concerned citizens, as well as local, state, and national activists to engage the community and announce the next steps in our case at the National Day of Righteous Outrage for AJ Owens in Ocala, Fl at 2 p.m.,” stated Thomas.

Lorincz faces the charge of manslaughter and has an arraignment set for Tuesday morning.

911 calls made the night a woman in Ocala shot her neighbor, a mother of four, through her front door reveal how the traumatic event unfolded.

