'I was shocked': Levy county residents react to deadly hit-and-run in their neighborhood

“I was really shocked. This is a very quiet area."
“I was really shocked. This is a very quiet area."(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Emma Delamo
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway in Levy County after a deadly hit-and-run incident Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said an unnamed 34-year-old man from Dunnellon was found lying on Northeast 110th Lane near 109 Street in Bronson. He died at the scene.

The crash likely happened between 4 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. Neighbors told TV20 law enforcement blocked the road for hours after their arrival and asked if they had any surveillance video to help them crack this case.

One resident moved into the neighborhood three years ago and said it’s usually quiet.

“I was shocked, I was really shocked. This is a very quiet area, the most you hear are cars and dogs,” said Sarah Johnson. “To hear that there was a hit and run and unfortunately someone died, it’s just sad.”

Frequent visitors to the area told TV20 their friends and family have never seen something like this happen so close to home.

“This the country side, everyone’s pretty, calm pretty chill,” said Sarah Hondares. “If you ever hear something, someone hit a deer or something like that happened, but never a hit and run.”

So far, officials have not shared any suspect or car descriptions.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, or Crime Stoppers.

