Former Gainesville sorority treasurer arrested for embezzlement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a sorority legacy no one wants to have.

Gainesville Police officers arrested the former treasurer of a Gainesville sorority after they say she stole thousands of dollars.

Officers arrested 39-year-old Sheri Brassfield of Alachua after they say she embezzled more than 70 thousand dollars from the local chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

They say she stole the group’s funds over a five-month period and also deposited fraudulent checks.

TRENDING: ‘I was shocked’: Levy county residents react to deadly hit-and-run in their neighborhood

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.