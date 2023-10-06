Former Gainesville sorority treasurer arrested for embezzlement

Gainesville Police officers arrested the former treasurer of a Gainesville sorority after they say she stole thousands of dollars.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a sorority legacy no one wants to have.

Gainesville Police officers arrested the former treasurer of a Gainesville sorority after they say she stole thousands of dollars.

Officers arrested 39-year-old Sheri Brassfield of Alachua after they say she embezzled more than 70 thousand dollars from the local chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

They say she stole the group’s funds over a five-month period and also deposited fraudulent checks.

TRENDING: ‘I was shocked’: Levy county residents react to deadly hit-and-run in their neighborhood

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

An updated map for rezoning Elementary School students was presented at a Community Input...
School zoning is changing again for ACPS
Union County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 19-year-old for packaging and selling narcotics and...
Man arrested for selling drugs to minors
A missing child alert was issued for 16-year-old Aliyah Duncan was last seen in Grand Island,...
Missing teen from Lake County
A missing child alert was issued for 16-year-old Aliyah Duncan was last seen in Grand Island,...
Missing teen from Lake County