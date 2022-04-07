Avocado-based restaurant opens in Gainesville amid price hike

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A variety of french toasts, salads, and smoothies can be found on Pit and Peel’s menu. One of the main ingredients of almost every item is an avocado.

This comes at a time when the price for an avocado is peaking nationwide.

Partner and Executive Chef Dylan Sobien has had his doors, located on West University Avenue, open for around three months. During that time, the United States government temporarily suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a US plant safety inspector received a threat.

“Of course when supply either increases or falls, that’s when we see huge spikes or increases in the price of our products,” said Sobien. “The volume which we go through, it’s something we have to pay close attention to.”

While imports are back to normal, they’re still feeling the effects and taking extra steps to reduce waste.

“We wanna be there for our costumers and provide a good meal,” said Sobien “We ask that you be patient and be understanding with us.”

While it costs more for Sobien to put together an avocado egg toast, topped with truffle oil and parmesan, he said he’s not slowing down. He and his team are finding new ways to bring unique brunch-inspired flavors to Gainesville’s culinary scene.

“Here we have our house-made french toast with a house-made avocado cream cheese on top,” Sobien added.

Their grand opening is planned to take place within the next two weeks. Until then, the restaurants soft opening hours are 9 am to 4 pm Wednesday through Monday.

