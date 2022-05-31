Downtown Gainesville business owners, employees face parking problems as officials update fees

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Getting to work comes at a cost for some Downtown Gainesville employees.

“Maybe like a decal situation for downtown workers would be really great,” said Laura Westmark, who works at The Hyppo.

At the start of June, free two-hour parking spots will be limited to just 30 minutes. Parking in city lots 3, 4,5 and 13 will have a four-hour limit at 50 cents an hour. Although, paying to park without a coin meter still presents an issue.

“Yeah the app doesn’t work,” added Westmark. “When they first did it in April I think is when they tried to do it, I also did the same thing and the app just didn’t. I would put in the code and it would say that that area is unavailable and then I still got a ticket for that so they were still ticketing.”

June 1st is when the option of free parking spots in certain areas is expected to change.

“There will be weeks that I’ll park there and there won’t be any issue and then I’ll come back and then now I have a ticket every day of the week on my car,” said Dennayce Mavin who owns Salon Syx in the Downtown area.

The rules are enforced Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM, outside of those hours parking is free. City lot two on NW 2nd Ave is also free at all hours and some free five-minute spots now have a two-hour time limit. Mavin said she wants to meet with city officials because the $34 tickets are adding up.

“There are a lot of complaints and problems but nobody is willing to speak and come forth with the issues that they’re having at hand pertaining to their businesses,” added Mavin.

City officials announced a discounted employee rate is in place at the Southwest parking garage but didn’t include what that rate will be.

