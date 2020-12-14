UPDATE: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson transported to UF Health Shands

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keyontae Johnson remains in critical but stable condition after collapsing in Florida’s basketball game against Florida State, according to the University of Florida.

The school said in a statement that the Gators forward was transported to UF Health Shands and is now “following simple commands and undergoing further tests.”

Johnson was initially being treated at Tallahassee memorial before being transported to Gainesville on Monday.

The Florida junior was hospitalized when collapsed, falling flat on his face, in Florida’s rivalry game against FSU. Minutes earlier, the 21-year-old had just finished an alley-oop dunk to give him five points and the Gators a 11-3 lead.

Medical personnel tended to Johnson on the court before putting him on a stretcher. Florida players and coaches were shaken up, with a few players in tears as they watched their teammate, friend take away.

According to a report earlier on Monday by USA TODAY SPORTS, Johnson was in a medically induced coma. Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, told USA TODAY told the newspaper the doctors were hoping to take him out of the coma. .

Johnson, who is the SEC’s Preseason Player of the Year, had five points early on in the FSU matchup. The 6-foot-5, 299-pounder comes from Norfolk, Virginia and leads the Gators with 19.7 points.

Florida flew Johnson’s parents from Norfolk, Virginia, to be with their son. Meanwhile, Florida head coach Mike White and team trainer Duke Werner remained in Tallahassee, while the team returned to Gainesville.

The Gators are scheduled to host North Florida at 7 p.m. Wednesday, although it is unclear whether the game will be played.

It is unclear if this is connected to COVID-19. The Florida basketball program was forced to pause team activities, cancelling the first few games, due to quarantine protocols.

We will continue to have updates on his condition as soon as it becomes available.

