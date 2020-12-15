Update: University of Florida sets up PO box for get-well letters for Keyontae Johnson after sudden hospitalization

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keyontae Johnson’s immediate family is with him at UF Health Shands, according to a post by the Florida Gators Men’s Basketball Twitter account.

The statement says that Johnson is receiving support from his teammates and the entire athletic program. They say many people have reached out to offer assistance, and the university will make known any needs that he and his family might have “as things become more clear”.

A P.O. box was set up for anyone who may want to send letters or cards. The address is P.O. BOX 14485 Gainesville, FL 32604 C/O UF administration.

Florida basketball will not take the court on Wednesday.

A source confirmed the Gainesville Sun’s Graham Hall’s report that the Gators will not play North Florida midweek. This decision comes as Keyontae Johnson remains hospitalized at UF Health Shands on Monday night.

Johnson was taken to the hospital in Tallahassee after collapsing during Florida’s game against Florida State. Johnson’s grandfather told USA TODAY Sports, that his grandson was in a medically induced coma before he was transported from Tallahassee to Gainesville.

According to a university statement Monday evening, Johnson remains in critical but stable condition. nd is now “following simple commands and undergoing further tests.

We will continue to have updates on his condition as soon as it becomes available.

