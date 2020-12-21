Advertisement

Update: Keyontae Johnson continues to improve

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson’s condition continues to improve.

The Florida gator collapsed during a game against Florida State University on December 12th, he was treated first at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and then brought back to UF Health Shands.

Last week we told you Johnson was improving talking and laughing and even facetiming with his teammates. One of his friends says he’s relieved Johnson is recovering.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
UPDATE: Gainesville Target robbed on Sunday night
Deputies are not releasing the identity of the person is or what the cause of death may be.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Marion County
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
The MCPS COVID-19 weekly report from Dec. 11-17 sees largest increase
Marion County Schools saw largest increase in COVID-19 cases
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson reached out to the fans for the first time since he...
Gators forward Keyontae Johnson: ‘God said my work here ain’t done’

Latest News

Florida falls to Alabama in SEC Championship game
SEC Title Game Wrap-up
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) runs for yards after a catch against Texas A&M during the...
Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts declares for the NFL Draft, will not play in bowl game
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against Alabama...
Postgame Reaction: Gators discuss SEC title game defeat
Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs against Alabama during the first half of the...
Gators drop SEC title game shootout to #1 Alabama, 52-46