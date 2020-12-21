Update: Keyontae Johnson continues to improve

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson’s condition continues to improve.

The Florida gator collapsed during a game against Florida State University on December 12th, he was treated first at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and then brought back to UF Health Shands.

Last week we told you Johnson was improving talking and laughing and even facetiming with his teammates. One of his friends says he’s relieved Johnson is recovering.

