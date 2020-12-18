Gators forward Keyontae Johnson: ‘God said my work here ain’t done’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was one of the best moments in 2020.

Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson reached out to the fans for the first time since he collapsed during Florida’s game against Florida State last weekend.

“I like to thank God, I know you guys have been sending your prayers,” said Johnson in a video posted on his twitter. “Me and my parents are very grateful for all the parents that have been going out. To all the doctors and staff at Tallahassee Memorial and UF Shands, I want to say thank you for the support you have given me.

“To my Gator nation, I want to thank for all the prayers you sent out to me Go Gators.!”

“Write your own story” God said my work here ain’t done 💙🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/hJHlBIJmdg — Keyontae (@Keyontae) December 18, 2020

Johnson’s mother, Nika Johnson, followed up with her thanks.

“Lord, if you don’t do anything else for me, you’ve done enough,” his mother tweeted.

It is still unclear why Johnson collapsed during the game that led to his hospitalization.

UF’s next three non-conference men’s basketball games will be postponed. These games include Dec. 19 vs. Florida Atlantic, Dec. 20 vs. Florida A&M and Dec. 22 vs. James Madison.

A P.O. box was set up for anyone who may want to send letters or cards. The address is P.O. BOX 14485 Gainesville, FL 32604 C/O UF administration.

