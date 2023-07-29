Newly released video shows moments after AJ Owens, mother of four, shot in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s office has released body camera footage of Susan Lorincz moments after she shot Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens through her front door.

The mother of four was killed when Lorincz shot through her front door on Friday, June 2.

The video footage shows MCSO deputies responding to the incident and detaining Lorincz. She would not be arrested until June 6.

The video also includes a nearly 4-minute long segment where a deputy is giving CPR to Owens. Deputies and bystanders are heard saying they can feel her pulse and that they can’t see an exit wound from the gunshot. Due to its graphic nature, this portion of the footage is not included below.

