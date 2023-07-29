Newly released video shows moments after AJ Owens, mother of four, shot in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff’s office has released body camera footage of Susan Lorincz moments...
The Marion County Sheriff’s office has released body camera footage of Susan Lorincz moments after she shot Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens through her front door.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s office has released body camera footage of Susan Lorincz moments after she shot Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens through her front door.

The mother of four was killed when Lorincz shot through her front door on Friday, June 2.

The video footage shows MCSO deputies responding to the incident and detaining Lorincz. She would not be arrested until June 6.

The video also includes a nearly 4-minute long segment where a deputy is giving CPR to Owens. Deputies and bystanders are heard saying they can feel her pulse and that they can’t see an exit wound from the gunshot. Due to its graphic nature, this portion of the footage is not included below.

This clipped video footage shows MCSO deputies responding to the incident and detaining Lorincz

Below is a list of our previous stories regarding the shooting of AJ Owens:

‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
EXPLAINED: ‘Stand Your Ground’ law debated after mother shot in Ocala
Youth sports team releases balloons in memory of ‘team mom’ AJ Owens
‘They should feel safe’: Neighbors, friends react to Ocala mother’s death
‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens
Report: Woman who shot Ocala mother accused of calling children ‘slaves’
‘The pain is still there’: Family, friends and residents honor AJ Owens during vigil
‘I shot at the door’: 911 calls reveal thoughts of woman who shot an Ocala mother
Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens funeral: Family, friends and leaders call for change
‘We’re going to fight’: Ocala activists prepare to fight for justice for AJ Owens
Church attended by Susan Lorincz responds to shooting
Mother of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens speaks about daughter’s shooting on The View
Family, friends and activists hold prayer vigil for AJ Owens in Ocala Downtown Square
‘Insufficient evidence’: State attorney keeps manslaughter charge in Ajike Owens case
‘It’s time for change’: Protest in Ocala after formal charges filed in Ajike Owens case
Family of Ajike Owens disappointed by charges against Lorincz
MCSO releases bodycam footage of Suzan Lorincz’s various 911 calls
‘Ticking time bomb’: Owens family attorney argues videos support need for higher charges
‘Justice for AJ’: Family, friends rally to honor Ajike Owens
Lorincz pleads not guilty to manslaughter charge in shooting death of her neighbor

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

DeSantis announced the appointment of Tammy Prince as Chair, Raymond Holt Jr, and April Tisher...
Governor DeSantis appoints three to Early Learning Coalition of Alachua County
The video footage shows MCSO deputies responding to the incident and detaining Lorincz
Newly released video shows moments after AJ Owens, mother of four, shot in Marion County
High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a vehicle...
FHP: Driver dead after SUV overturns in High Springs
A man is behind bars after breaking into a home in Dunnellon and kicking a responding officer...
Man arrested after breaking into a home and kicking an officer